Belgrade, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2022 ) :Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic on Friday accused Australia of "mistreating" tennis star Novak Djokovic after authorities revoked his visa for a second time.

"Why are you mistreating him, why are you taking it out not only on him but also on his family and the whole nation," said Vucic on social media.