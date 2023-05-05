UrduPoint.com

Serbian President Vows To 'disarm' Country After Mass Shootings

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 05, 2023 | 04:40 PM

Serbian president vows to 'disarm' country after mass shootings

Belgrade, May 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2023 ) :Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic vowed on Friday to launch a large-scale disarmament plan to remove hundreds of thousands of guns from the country, following back-to-back mass shootings in the Balkan country this week.

"We will do an almost complete disarming of Serbia," Vucic said during a live broadcast, hours after the latest shooting killed eight people.

The president said the plan aimed to remove hundreds of thousands of guns from the public that would include a massive review of registered weapons in the country, while also cracking down on illegal arms.

Vucic had said earlier in the week that there were more than 760,000 registered firearms in the country of roughly 6.8 million.

Gun ownership is high in Serbia, where shooting ranges are popular but special permits are required to possess firearms.

The wars in the Balkans during the 1990s amid the bloody breakup of Yugoslavia also saw a large number of weapons circulate in the region.

The latest incident happened less than 48 hours after the worst school shooting in Serbia's recent history, when a 13-year-old killed nine people, including eight fellow students, at a school in downtown Belgrade on Wednesday.

Related Topics

Belgrade Serbia From Million

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler receives Vice President of Vietnam

RAK Ruler receives Vice President of Vietnam

2 minutes ago
 Unification of UAE Armed Forces, the second creati ..

Unification of UAE Armed Forces, the second creation of the Union: Mohammed Al B ..

32 minutes ago
 Kiwis win toss, opt to bowl first against Pakistan ..

Kiwis win toss, opt to bowl first against Pakistan in fourth ODI

58 minutes ago
 Danube Sports World announces as UAE Badminton tea ..

Danube Sports World announces as UAE Badminton team&#039;s National Training Cen ..

2 hours ago
 Govt asks SC for more time for dialogue with PTI o ..

Govt asks SC for more time for dialogue with PTI on elections

4 hours ago
 Senate passes Supreme Court Review of Judgments, O ..

Senate passes Supreme Court Review of Judgments, Orders Bill 2023

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.