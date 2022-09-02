UrduPoint.com

Serena And Venus Williams Out Of US Open Doubles

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 02, 2022 | 08:00 AM

Serena and Venus Williams out of US Open doubles

New York, Sept 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2022 ) :Serena and Venus Williams' glittering Grand Slam doubles career was brought to an abrupt end at the US Open on Thursday as the reunited sisters crashed out in the first round against Czech duo Lucie Hradecka and Linda Noskova.

The Williams sisters -- in what is almost certainly their final outing together as a Grand Slam doubles duo -- slumped to a 7-6 (7/5), 6-4 loss at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

The American pair - winners of 14 Grand Slam crowns and three Olympic gold medals -- had not played together in a doubles tournament since 2018.

But they were handed a wild card into the draw for this year's US Open just weeks after Serena indicated she planned to retire following the tournament.

On Wednesday, Serena kept her US Open singles campaign alive with a roller coaster, never-say-die performance, sending the Arthur Ashe faithful into raptures on a night of high drama.

But there was a more subdued atmosphere on Thursday as the two sisters took center-stage together to open the night session.

While Serena showed flashes of the sort of brilliance that has studded her singles performances this week, elder sister Venus struggled to find her best form against the Czech duo.

The Williams sisters were unable to take advantage of two opportunities to gain a crucial service break in the first set, and paid the price as Hradecka and Noskova clinched the tie break.

Buoyed by their opening set performance, the Czechs scored an early break in the second and were soon 4-1 ahead with victory beckoning.

The Williams' were determined not to go down without a fight however and after holding serve dug out a service break and held again to level at 4-4.

But hopes of an epic comeback were snuffed out rapidly with Noskova comfortably holding serve for a 5-4 lead.

The Czech duo then took three match points at 0-40 on Serena's serve, converting on the second opportunity to clinch victory.

Serena will return to Flushing Meadows on Friday aiming to extend her singles campaign with a third round clash against Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic

Related Topics

Australia Lead Price 2018 Gold Olympics Best US Open

Recent Stories

China's Record-Low Number of Marriages Threatens T ..

China's Record-Low Number of Marriages Threatens Third-Child Policy - Reports

7 hours ago
 US Court Holds Hearing in Trump Request for Specia ..

US Court Holds Hearing in Trump Request for Special Master But Makes No Ruling - ..

7 hours ago
 Traders, retailers visit FBR to consult for tax is ..

Traders, retailers visit FBR to consult for tax issues

7 hours ago
 Bipartisan Group of 50 US Lawmakers Express Concer ..

Bipartisan Group of 50 US Lawmakers Express Concerns Over JCPOA Sanctions Impact ..

7 hours ago
 Kostyuk defends racquet touch after Azarenka loss

Kostyuk defends racquet touch after Azarenka loss

8 hours ago
 Integrity of Ukraine's Russia-held nuclear plant ' ..

Integrity of Ukraine's Russia-held nuclear plant 'violated': Grossi

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.