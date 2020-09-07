UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Serena Eyes Last Eight, Seeds Seek To Exploit Djokovic Exit

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 07th September 2020 | 09:10 AM

Serena eyes last eight, seeds seek to exploit Djokovic exit

New York, Sept 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2020 ) :Serena Williams seeks a quarter-final berth at the US Open on Monday as the top men's seeds look to take advantage of Novak Djokovic's shock disqualification.

Williams goes head-to-head with Greece's 15th seed Maria Sakkari for a spot in the last eight as she chases a record-equalling 24th singles Grand Slam title.

Williams will be wary of the threat posed by Sakkari after the Greek dumped her out of the Western & Southern Open, a US Open tuneup, in New York last month.

The victor will play either Bulgaria's Tsvetana Pironkova or France's Alize Cornet, both of whom are unseeded, for a place in the semi-finals.

In the men's draw Monday, Dominic Thiem amd Daniil Medvedev -- the respective second and third seeds -- continue their hunt for a maiden Grand Slam title.

The competition was blown wide open on Sunday when Djokovic was thrown out for accidentally hitting a line judge after smashing a ball in frustration.

Djokovic, the overwhelming favorite, was defaulted after venting his frustration at going behind in the first set of his last-16 match against Spain's unseeded Pablo Carreno Busta.

His departure means the US Open will this year produce a first-time Grand Slam winner in the men's competition.

Thiem, of Austria, takes on Canadian youngster Felix Auger-Aliassime, seeded 15th, while Medvedev faces unseeded Frances Tiafoe, the last remaining American in the men's singles.

Italian sixth seed Matteo Berrettini and 10th-seeded Russian Andrey Rublev will do battle to play either Medvedev or Auger-Aliassime.

In the women's draw, second seed Sofia Kenin faces Elise Mertens, the 16th seed from Belgium, for a quarter-final match against Victoria Azarenka or Karolina Muchova.

Williams, the tournament's third seed, is seeking a 24th Slam that would equal Margaret Court's record.

It has been more than three years since Williams won her 23rd Grand Slam title at the 2017 Australian Open -- when she was already pregnant with daughter Olympia.

The 38-year-old has come close since, reaching four major finals only to come away empty handed.

A tournament victory next week would also see her break away from Chris Evert, on six titles, as the most decorated US Open champion of the women's game in the modern era.

Related Topics

Russia France Victoria Sofia Olympia New York Austria Spain Belgium Bulgaria Greece Armenian Dram Women Sunday 2017 Australian Open From Top Court US Open Serena Williams

Recent Stories

Over 57,000 UAE citizens working for federal gover ..

10 hours ago

Khalifa Innovation Centre organises 5-day virtual ..

10 hours ago

UAE among the first countries in region to priorit ..

11 hours ago

Young Emiratis capable of presenting UAE culture t ..

12 hours ago

Dubai Electronic Security Center&#039;s patent for ..

12 hours ago

Pittsburgh to host inaugural GMIS America in 2021

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.