UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Serena In Fed Cup Fourth Decade Under Pressure From Young Pretenders

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 07th February 2020 | 08:40 AM

Serena in Fed Cup fourth decade under pressure from young pretenders

Paris, Feb 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2020 ) :Serena Williams enters her fourth decade as a Fed Cup player with the United States on Friday and Saturday as the 2020 qualifiers get under way.

The 38-year-old icon teams with newly-crowned Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin and teenage star Coco Gauff as the US tackle Latvia in Everett, Washington.

In total, there are eight ties with the winners earning places in the new-look Fed Cup finals in Budapest from April 15-17 where 2019 champions France, runners-up Australia, hosts Hungary and wildcard Czech Republic will be waiting.

Related Topics

Australia Washington France Sofia Budapest Everett Czech Republic United States Latvia Hungary April 2019 2020 Australian Open From Serena Williams

Recent Stories

Suroor bin Mohammed, Mansour bin Zayed, Theyab bin ..

7 hours ago

UN official hails UAE&#039;s hosting of tenth Worl ..

7 hours ago

Joshua set for bout at Tottenham: promoter

8 hours ago

Sindh govt to start restoration of Akram canal soo ..

8 hours ago

Israel troops wounded in Jerusalem car-ramming as ..

8 hours ago

Israeli Defense Forces to Boost Presence in West B ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.