UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Serena Knocked Out Of French Open By Rybakina

Sumaira FH 18 hours ago Sun 06th June 2021 | 10:40 PM

Serena knocked out of French Open by Rybakina

Paris, June 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2021 ) :Serena Williams' latest quest for a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title ended with a 6-3, 7-5 defeat by Kazakh 21st seed Elena Rybakina in the French Open last 16 on Sunday.

The 39-year-old American, still one short of Margaret Court's all-time record of most Grand Slam singles titles, has not gone beyond the fourth round at Roland Garros since losing the 2016 final.

Russian-born Rybakina, 21, extended her best run at a major as she advanced to her first quarter-final, where she will face Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova for a spot in the last four.

Related Topics

Sunday 2016 Best Court

Recent Stories

RTA inks MoU with Zhong Tang Sky Railway Group to ..

6 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler issues Decree on Roads and Transport ..

6 minutes ago

PSL 6: Cricketers will drink Coconut water and use ..

20 minutes ago

PM inaugurates mobile unit in Islamabad

1 hour ago

UAE announces 1,968 new COVID-19 cases, 1,933 reco ..

2 hours ago

CBUAE introduces whistleblowing portal to anonymou ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.