UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Serena Looks To Earn US Open Semi-final Berth

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 09th September 2020 | 09:20 AM

Serena looks to earn US Open semi-final berth

New York, Sept 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2020 ) :Serena Williams bids to enter the US Open semi-finals on Wednesday as top men's seeds Dominic Thiem and Daniil Medvedev aim to edge closer to a maiden Grand Slam title.

Williams, the tournament's third seed, takes on unseeded Bulgarian Tsvetana Pironkova on Arthur Ashe court for a spot in the last four.

The 38-year-old Williams is chasing a 24th singles Grand Slam title that would equal Margaret Court's record.

It has been more than three years since Williams won her 23rd Grand Slam title at the 2017 Australian Open -- when she was already pregnant with daughter Olympia.

Williams has come close since, reaching four major finals only to come away empty handed.

Pironkova, herself a mother, only returned to tennis this year following a three-year absence from the circuit.

"Definitely a tough one," said Pironkova, who has never beaten Williams in four previous meetings.

"Playing such a champion, such a legend of the game, it's a tremendous honor," she added.

The winner will play either former world number one Victoria Azarenka or 16th seed Belgian Elise Mertens for a place in Saturday's final.

Fourth seed Naomi Osaka plays Jennifer Brady, on Thursday, in the other semi-final of the women's draw.

Pironkova's last tournament appearance before this year's US Open had been the 2017 Wimbledon championships when she exited in the second round.

She gave birth to her son during her break from tennis but elected to return in 2020, only to see her comeback plans disrupted by the coronavirus shutdown.

A tournament victory for Williams at the weekend would also see her break away from Chris Evert, on six titles, as the most decorated US Open champion of the women's game in the modern era.

In the men's draw Wednesday, second seed Thiem goes up against 21st-seeded Australian Alex de Minaur.

The winner will play either third seed Medvedev or his 10th-seeded Russian compatriot Andrey Rublev for a place in the final.

German fifth seed Alexander Zverev became the first player to reach the men's last four on Tuesday.

Related Topics

Tennis World Russia Victoria Osaka Olympia Women 2017 2020 Australian Open From Top Court Wimbledon US Open Serena Williams Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 minute ago

Abdullah bin Zayed to lead State delegation to sig ..

7 hours ago

UAE conducts over 7.5 million COVID-19 tests since ..

9 hours ago

SEHA re-opens Rehabilitation Department at Al Ain ..

9 hours ago

Du to sell 26 pct stake in Khazna Data Center

10 hours ago

Meeting of Russian-French Council on Security Coop ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.