UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Serena, Osaka Pay Homage To Venus After Open Win

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 08th February 2021 | 10:00 AM

Serena, Osaka pay homage to Venus after Open win

Melbourne, Feb 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ) :Naomi Osaka said Venus Williams had an "aura" and Serena hailed her ageless sister as "such an inspiration" after the 40-year-old powered into the Australian Open second round Monday.

Williams, who played her first Australian Open in 1998, battled past fellow veteran Kirsten Flipkens 7-5, 6-2 on Margaret Court Arena in her 88th Grand Slam to ensure she lived to fight another day.

World number three Osaka, who also comfortably won, said the seven-time Grand Slam winner had long been a hero and she was amazed at her longevity.

"Ironically I actually interact with Venus more (than Serena)," she said after sweeping past Russia's Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 6-1, 6-2.

"For me, I feel like I do talk about Serena a lot, but Venus is sort of the reason why Serena is where she is." "Of course, I always love to pay homage to her," she added. I feel like whenever I see her, it's really amazing just to watch how much she loves tennis.

"I see her smiling so much nowadays, so it's really nice to see. She just has this aura of loving the sport and this infectious energy. I hope that I can learn a lot from her." Sister Serena, who crushed Germany's Laura Siegemund 6-1, 6-1 in the first round at Melbourne Park as she aims for a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title, has spent the past few weeks with Venus as her hitting partner.

"She's such an inspiration because she never gets frustrated about her situation, health-wise. She's always looking on the bright side. Then she works so hard. Yeah, she's been great," she said.

Williams was diagnosed with Sjogren's disease in 2011, a condition which leaves her weakened. She took up a vegan diet to stay competitive and combat the illness.

"It was so good to train with her. It was so good every day," added Serena.

"It's also very inspiring because she still pushes me on a level that no one's able to push me, so it was incredibly helpful."

Related Topics

Tennis Russia Germany Melbourne Nice Osaka Australian Open From Court Love

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

41 minutes ago

COVID-19 proved Spain and UAE are great friends: S ..

9 hours ago

Semi-final round of Arabian Gulf Cup named after & ..

9 hours ago

DP World rolls out COVID-19 vaccination drive

9 hours ago

Dubai on track to vaccinate 100% of adult populati ..

9 hours ago

Saif bin Zayed attends Police College&#039;s gradu ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.