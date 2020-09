New York, Sept 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :Serena Williams came from a set down to beat Tsvetana Pironkova and reach the semi-finals of the US Open on Wednesday.

The American third seed overcame the unseeded Bulgarian 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 in 2hr 12min inside Arthur Ashe Stadium.