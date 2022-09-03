Serena Williams factfile

New York, Sept 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2022 ) :Factfile on Serena Williams, the US legend who played probably the last match of her career at the US Open on Friday.

Name: Serena Williams Nationality: American date of birth: 26/09/1981 (40) Place of birth: Saginaw, Michigan Place of residence: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida Height: 1.

75m Highest world ranking: 1 (currently unranked) Year-end number one: 5 times Turned professional: 1995 Personal Married since November 2017 to Alexis Ohanian, co-founder of internet site Reddit Mother to daughter Olympia, born September 2017 Career prize money: $94,806,080 Win-loss: 858/156 Overall titles: 73 Grand Slam titles: 23 Australian Open: 7 (2003, 2005, 2007, 2009, 2010, 2015, 2017); runner-up 1 (2016) French Open: 3 (2002, 2013, 2015); runner-up 1 (2016) Wimbledon: 7 (2002, 2003, 2009, 2010, 2012, 2015, 2016); runner-up: 4 (2004, 2008, 2018, 2019) US Open: 6 (1999, 2002, 2008, 2012, 2013, 2014); runner-up 4 (2001, 2011, 2018, 2019) WTA Finals: 5 (2001, 2009, 2012, 2013, 2014); runner-up 2 finales (2002, 2004)Fed Cup: 1 (1999)Olympic Games: Gold medal singles (2012), 3 women's doubles with sister Venus (2000, 2008, 2012)