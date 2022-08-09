UrduPoint.com

Serena Williams Makes Triumphant Return To Hardcourts

Muhammad Irfan Published August 09, 2022 | 01:10 AM

Toronto, Canada, Aug 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2022 ) :Serena Williams stepped onto a hardcourt for the first time in a year and a half on Monday and fought through for a 6-3, 6-4 victory over Spain's Nuria Parrizas Diaz.

The 40-year-old American was competing in only her second match this season in defeating the 57th-ranked lucky loser to reach the second round.

Williams earned her first victory since last season at Roland Garros.

The opener took two hours, with the veteran winning a 25-minute game to level 4-4 in the second set.

She then served out victory as she plays the event for a 10th time.

Williams earned her first title in Canada in 2001 and her third and most recent nine years ago.

She defeated Diaz with seven aces and saved seven of the eight break points she faced.

Another multiple Grand Slam champion also advanced on a cloudy opening day, with Simona Halep sweeping the opening seven games on her way to a 6-0, 6-2 victory over Donna Vekic to also reach the second round.

Romania's former number one and two-time Canadian champion lost no time in collecting her triumph over the number 82 qualifier in 62 minutes on a day where rain threatened.

Halep, ranked 15th, handed Vekic a 10th defeat in her last 11 matches against a top-20 opponent. The Croat last defeated a member of the ranking elite at the Olympics last summer when she put out No. 3 Aryna Sabalenka.

Halep added a 33rd match victory to her 2022 total as she advanced at one of the five WTA events she has won twice (2016, 2018).

The 15th seed leads the WTA with the most career wins at 1000-level tournaments on 180, ahead of Victoria Azarenka and now-retired Caroline Wozniacki on 177.

Reigning Wimbledon winner Elena Rybakina, playing only her second Canadian match, defeated Czech Marie Bouzkova 7-5, 6-7(3/7), 6-1.

2017 Roland Garros titleholder Jelena Ostapenko advanced past Anhelina Kalinina, overcoming 11 double faults in a 6-4, 6-2 decision.

