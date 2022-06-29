Serena Williams returns to singles tennis at Wimbledon

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2022 ) :Serena Williams returned to singles tennis at Wimbledon on Tuesday after a year away, as she took on unseeded Harmony Tan of France.

Williams, 40, won the last of her seven Wimbledon singles titles six years ago but reached the final in 2018 and 2019.

The American was cheered as she walked onto Centre Court for the evening match, waving to the crowd.

Williams, who was given a wildcard for this year's tournament, is stuck on 23 Grand Slam singles wins -- agonisingly one short of Margaret Court's all-time record.

Doubts had been growing about whether the former world number one -- who has slumped to 1,204th in the rankings after her period of inaction, would return to the sport.

Twelve months ago, she quit her Wimbledon first round match in tears after suffering an injury on Centre Court.

But she warmed up by teaming up with Ons Jabeur in the doubles at Eastbourne last week and Wimbledon is widely considered her best chance of winning an elusive 24th Grand Slam.