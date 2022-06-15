Serena Williams says she is set for a comeback at Wimbledon

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2022 ) :Serena Williams is set to make her comeback at Wimbledon a year after her last match in any competition, writing on Instagram on Tuesday: "See you there." The 23-time Grand Glam singles champion, who suffered an injury during her first-round match at the All England Club 12 months ago, posted an image of her white trainers on grass along with the caption: "SW and SW19. It's a date. 2022, see you there." The 40-year-old also tagged Eastbourne in her post, indicating she could potentially play in next week's grasscourt tournament on England's south coast.

It is unclear whether Williams, now ranked a lowly 1,208th in the world, is intending to play singles or doubles at Wimbledon.

The American could have entered using a protected ranking reserved for players who have been sidelined through a long-term injury but did not do so and will therefore need a wild card.

The initial batch of wild cards for singles and doubles at the tournament, which starts on June 27, will be announced on Wednesday.

Williams won the last of her seven Wimbledon singles titles in 2016 but reached the final in 2018 and 2019 after returning from having a baby.

She made a tearful exit last year after retiring during the first set against Aliaksandra Sasnovich due to a leg injury and doubts had been growing about whether she would return to the sport.

Her long-time coach, Patrick Mouratoglou, revealed in April that he had taken on a new role with Simona Halep.

Wimbledon is widely considered Williams's best chance of claiming a 24th Grand Slam singles crown to equal Margaret Court's all-time record.