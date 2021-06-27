UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Serena Williams Says She Will Not Play At Tokyo Olympics

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sun 27th June 2021 | 06:20 PM

Serena Williams says she will not play at Tokyo Olympics

Wimbledon, United Kingdom, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2021 ) :Serena Williams joined fellow tennis legend Rafael Nadal saying on Sunday she will not play at the Tokyo Olympics next month.

The 39-year-old American revealed her decision at her pre-Wimbledon press conference.

"I'm actually not on the Olympic list, so... Not that I'm aware of. If so, then I shouldn't be on it," she said.

Williams is the joint most successful Olympian in tennis history alongside sister Venus having won one gold medal in singles and three in doubles.

Related Topics

Tennis Tokyo Rafael Nadal Sunday Gold Olympics Serena Williams

Recent Stories

Dubai Future Council on Energy holds its seventh m ..

53 minutes ago

30,516 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

1 hour ago

UAE announces 2,122 new COVID-19 cases, 2,077 reco ..

2 hours ago

Ministry of Defence delegation visits Lockheed Mar ..

2 hours ago

IHC’s subsidiary Alpha Dhabi Holding completes l ..

2 hours ago

Winners for HIPA&#039;s ‘Day Light’ Instagram ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.