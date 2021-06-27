Serena Williams says she will not play at Tokyo Olympics

(@FahadShabbir)

Wimbledon, United Kingdom, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2021 ) :Serena Williams joined fellow tennis legend Rafael Nadal saying on Sunday she will not play at the Tokyo Olympics next month.

The 39-year-old American revealed her decision at her pre-Wimbledon press conference.

"I'm actually not on the Olympic list, so... Not that I'm aware of. If so, then I shouldn't be on it," she said.

Williams is the joint most successful Olympian in tennis history alongside sister Venus having won one gold medal in singles and three in doubles.