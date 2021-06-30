(@FahadShabbir)

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :Serena Williams's innocuous slip that ended her Wimbledon campaign at the first hurdle symbolised the manner in which her powers have been steadily sliding away.

The question is whether the "heartbroken" 39-year-old American legend wants her fans' last memory of her on a stage where she has won seven singles titles to be that of her eyes-filled with tears as she limped off.

"I feel sad for Serena," said 2013 Wimbledon champion Marion Bartoli on the BBC after Williams was forced to quit her match with Aliaksandra Sasnovich after just six games.

"I sincerely hope it is not the last time we see her at Wimbledon.

"The way she waved at the crowd, and put her hand on the heart to show her appreciation, I hope it is not a farewell." The problem for Williams is the target of equalling Margaret Court's all-time record of 24 Grand Slam singles titles looks more remote than ever.

Back in 2017, when she won the Australian Open to move to within one of the controversial Court's tally, she looked odds on to achieve that and more.

Even after taking time out that year to have her baby daughter Olympia she was expected to return as dominant as before with few likely rivals on the horizon.

However, since then it has been a tale of regression by degrees from reaching four finals -- two at Wimbledon (2018/19) and two at the US Open (2018/19) -- and falling short every time.

Last year, albeit one in which Wimbledon did not take place due to the coronavirus pandemic, her fortunes dipped even lower as for the first time since 2006 she failed to reach a Grand Slam final.

Despite the hits Williams remained outwardly confident at least that she was still capable of equalling Court's mark even after withdrawing from her second round match at the 2020 French Open.

"I'm pretty good at it still and I'm so close to some things, so I feel like I'm almost there," she said.

"I think that's what keeps me going."