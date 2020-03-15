UrduPoint.com
Serie A Doctors Warn Against Return To Training As 10 Players Catch Coronavirus

Rome, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2020 ) :Serie A doctors on Saturday unanimously warned against a return to club training after Fiorentina's Patrick Cutrone and German Pezzella and Sampdoria's Fabio Depaoli brought the number of Italian top flight players with coronavirus to 10.

"Serie A medics express their strong concern about protecting the health of club employees should training and other group assemblies be resumed soon," top-flight doctors said in a statement.

"Therefore, unanimously, the medics advise that we do not resume training until a clear improvement of the emergency situation." Four Fiorentina team members have caught the virus with Serbia forward Dusan Vlahovic also testing positive on Friday, along with a club physiotherapist.

Juventus defender Daniele Rugani tested positive earlier in the week along with six Sampdoria players, the latest was Fabio Depaoli on Saturday.

"Hi friends ... Unfortunately I tested positive for COVID-19," the 22-year-old midfielder tweeted on Instagram.

"I want to reassure you that I am fine! This invisible monster is hitting us indiscriminately." Serie A as well as all sport in Italy has been suspended until April 3.

But the Italian Players' Association (AIC) on Saturday slammed a "paradoxal situation" whereby pressure was being put on players by some clubs to return to training.

"We are saddened and indignant to see even today some clubs are behaving rashly and against any national or international advice, continuing to call players for training in small groups or, even worse, for daily temperature controls," the AIC claimed.

"It is also offensive towards those on the front line, doctors, nurses and health personnel, who implore us to stay at home.

"(Clubs) must explain what is in the national interest to keep athletes fit when it is predicted they will not resume playing until at least mid-April.

