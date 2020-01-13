Serie A match delayed to repaint wonky lines

Milan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2020 ) :Sunday's Serie A match between Verona and Genoa was delayed to redo the lines of the two penalty areas which were uneven, broadcaster Sky Sport Italia reported.

A pitch inspection at the Stadio Bentegodi along with referee Maurizio Mariani found that the lines marking the penalty box were visibly not straight.

The game had been due to kick off at 1700 GMT but has now been moved to 1715 GMT.