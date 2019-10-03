UrduPoint.com
Serie A Match Postponed After Death Of Sassuolo President Squinzi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 03rd October 2019 | 10:50 PM

Serie A match postponed after death of Sassuolo president Squinzi

Rome, Oct 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2019 ) :The scheduled Serie A game between Brescia and Sassuolo was postponed on Thursday following the death of long-serving Sassuolo president Giorgio Squinzi, Italian league chiefs said.

Squinzi, who was head of industrial giants Mapei, died Wednesday at the age of 76.

He had been at the helm of Sassuolo since 2002, overseeing the club's rise from the fourth tier to the top flight as well as an appearance in the Europa League in 2016-17.

Friday's game with Brescia will now be played on December 18.

