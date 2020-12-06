UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Serie A Match Postponed Because Of Rain

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sun 06th December 2020 | 09:20 PM

Serie A match postponed because of rain

Rome, Dec 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2020 ) :Sunday's Serie A match between Udinese and Atalanta was postponed after heavy rain made the pitch unplayable.

The referee initially delayed the 1400GMT kick-off but almost an hour later called off the game as the rain fell harder and there was no sight of an improvement.

"It's official, the match is postponed," announced the Bergamo club on Twitter.

The postponement could be a blessing in disguise for Atalanta, several of whose key players have been showing signs of fatigue for a few weeks.

They head to Amsterdam on Wednesday needing a draw or a victory against Ajax to book their place in the last 16 of the Champions League.

