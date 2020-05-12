UrduPoint.com
Serie A Set For Team Training On May 18 With Adjusted Protocol - Govt

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 12th May 2020 | 12:10 AM

Serie A set for team training on May 18 with adjusted protocol - govt

Milan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2020 ) :Serie A clubs can return to team training from May 18 if they make adjustments to medical protocols, the Italian government announced on Monday.

The Italian Football Federation (FIGC) met with the government's technical scientific committee (CTS) last week to discuss details for a return to group training as the country emerges from a two-month coronavirus lockdown.

And Italy's sports minister Vincenzo Spadafora and health minister Roberto Speranza said in a joint statement on Monday that the CTS had largely accepted the FIGC protocol for a resumption of group sessions.

"The opinion requested by the government from the Technical Scientific Committee confirms the line of prudence," the ministers' statement said.

"The indications of the CTS, which are to be considered stringent and binding, will be sent to the Federation for the necessary adjustments of the protocol in order to allow for the safe resumption of team training starting from May 18."Football has been suspended in Italy since March 9 amid the pandemic which has killed nearly 31,000 people in the country.

