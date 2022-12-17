UrduPoint.com

Serie A 'warrior' Sinisa Mihajlovic Dies At 53 After Leukemia Battle

Muhammad Irfan Published December 17, 2022 | 01:30 AM

Rome, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2022 ) :Sinisa Mihajlovic died at the age of 53 on Friday after leukemia finally got the better of a charismatic and controversial figure who was one of the most recognisable players from the golden age of Serie A.

Serb Mihajlovic, a powerful defender and mecurial set-piece taker, passed away in Rome after spending most of his adult life in Italy, where he was revered for his play and reviled for his friendship with notorious Serbian nationalist paramilitary warlord Arkan.

His wife Arianna and their five children deplored the "unjust and premature death" of Mihajlovic who played for numerous clubs in Italy and competed in the 1998 World Cup and 2000 European Championships for the former Yugoslavia.

He later became a coach, largely in Serie A and most recently with Bologna, where he was working when he was diagnosed with leukemia just before the 2019-20 season.

