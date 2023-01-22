Series of activities launched to celebrate 'Chinese New Year' in Pakistan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2023 ) :The China Cultural Center in Pakistan has launched a series of activities to grandly celebrate the 2023 Happy Chinese New Year here on Sunday.

The "2023 Chinese New Year" falls on Sunday, January 22, this year, and celebrations culminate with the Lantern Festival on February 5, 2023.

'Chinese New Year' is also known as 'Spring Festival'. It is the most important festival of the year for the Chinese nation. It is a time reserved for families. It is an important opportunity for families and friends to get together and celebrate the new year. Often, family members and relatives travel from all over the country to come together for the special event, said a press release.

Chinese people strive to make this event as special as possible, often spending hours preparing food and decorations for the events of the festival.

In order to celebrate the 2023 Happy Chinese New Year, the China Cultural Center in Pakistan is working with the Shanghai Municipality this year to promote the cultural and tourism resources of Shanghai in Pakistan. A wide range of exciting events, such as cultural performances, exhibits, tourism promotion documentaries, and more, will be included.

China Cultural Center in Pakistan launched the musical concert "Our Common Homeland" by the Shanghai Chinese Orchestra online, and in the coming days, "Happy Chinese New Year - Pujiang Arts Collection" Online Performances and Exhibitions by the Center for China Shanghai International Arts Festival and more similar activities will be launched on various social media platforms run by China Cultural Center in Pakistan as well as the Cultural Office of the Embassy of the People's Republic of China in Pakistan.

The Cultural Office of the Chinese Embassy in Pakistan organized a cake-cutting ceremony in Islamabad to kick off the upcoming celebration and to cordially invite all Chinese nationals living in Pakistan to take part.

Zhang Heqing, Cultural Counsellor of the Chinese Embassy in Pakistan and concurrently Director of China Cultural Center in Pakistan said that 'Happy Chinese New Year' an annual brand activity held to celebrate the Spring Festival under the guidance of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, has taken off in recent years and is increasingly becoming an important platform for China to share Chinese culture and concepts with shared future with people from all over the world.