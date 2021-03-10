Series of AFP images nominated in World Press Photo awards

The Hague, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :A photographer working for Agence France-Presse was nominated Wednesday for the 2021 World Press Photo awards for a series of pictures of demonstrations in Peru.

Lima-based photographer Ernesto Benavides was nominated in the "Spot news - Stories" for his coverage of protests against the impeachment of president Martin Vizcarra in November.

Six photographers are meanwhile nominated for the top prize, the World Press Photo of the Year award, including subjects such as the war in Nagorno-Karabakh and a devastating port blast in Beirut.

Judges for the world's top photojournalism contest chose 45 nominations from 74,000 images submitted by some 4,300 photographers around the globe, the Amsterdam-based organisers of the contest said.

The winners will be announced at a ceremony on April 15.

AFP photographer Yasuyoshi Chiba bagged last year's top prize with an image of a man in Sudan reciting poetry during anti-government protests.