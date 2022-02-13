Series of online activities on Chinese New Year in progress

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2022 ) :To join the rich and diversified Happy Chinese New Year festivity in China and around the world, China Cultural Center in Pakistan organized a series of online activities to celebrate the 2022 Chinese New Year.

The Chinese New Year, also known as Spring Festival or Lunar New Year, is the grandest traditional fete of the Chinese people, and an important holiday for family reunion and pleasure sharing, said a press release issued here.

During the Chinese New Year holiday, people celebrate the beginning of a new year with various activities in an air of festivity.

Starting on Feb 1, 2022, various online cultural events and activities were being posted online on Social Media platforms of China Cultural Center in Pakistan including Official Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/cccenterinpak) and Wechat.

Multiple Live Gala Performances, videos tours, photos exhibitions, online 3D experience tours and animation videos were uploaded covering various cultural themes on Celebrating Happy Chinese New Year during this period.

These various cultural activities include, Taiji Therapy videos series, Charm of Chinese New Year Children's Animated short videos shows, Hebei Special Art Performance "North of River, Brilliance of Hebei", Chinese New Year Photo Exhibitions on "celebrating Chinese New Year with kids around the World" and "Celebrating the Spring Festival with Dragon Dance Performances".

Some other events published on Social Media platforms of China Cultural Center in Pakistan were interactive experience tour tilted "Winter Tour to Xinjiang", a video series on "Spring and the Chinese 24 Solar Terms". Video series on "Dream Ice and Snow Tour" China Ice and Snow Tourism Overseas Promotion Season 2022 to showcases tourist attractions and ice and snow culture in 7 provinces and cities in northern China, namely Xinjiang, Inner Mongolia, Beijing, Hebei, Heilongjiang, Jilin and Liaoning. Many more events celebrating the Happy Chinese New Year also include those organized by various provinces and cities, these are Henan, Shanghai, Jiangsu, Zhejiang, just to name a few.

The online cultural activities organized by China Cultural Center in Pakistan not only showcase the festivity of the Chinese New Year around the world, but also portray the brilliance of Chinese traditional culture, promote the tourism and also send the good wishes for the ongoing 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics in China.