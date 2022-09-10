(@FahadShabbir)

Timika, Indonesia, Sept 10 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2022 ) :A strong 6.2-magnitude earthquake jolted a coastal region of Papua in eastern Indonesia Saturday morning and was followed by two weaker aftershocks minutes later, the US Geological Survey said.

The first two quakes -- the second a 5.8-magnitude tremor -- hit at a relatively shallow depth of 15 kilometres, about 272 kilometres (169 miles) from the town of Abepura, according to the USGS.

A third 5.9-magnitude quake then hit the area at a depth of 32 kilometres.

No casualties or damages were immediately reported by authorities and no tsunami warning accompanied the inland quakes.

But the Indonesian Meteorology and Geophysics Agency (BKMG) warned of moderate shaking and potential light damage.

It also told residents of nearby towns to "watch out for possible aftershocks" in its online advisory.

BKMG earthquake and tsunami coordinator Daryono, who like many Indonesians goes by one name, told AFP no reports of damage were immediately available from the area.

The official, citing the agency's modelling, said the quakes were lightly felt by residents in Sarmi, a coastal town of about 11,000 people close to the epicentre, and the neighbouring Mamberamo area, home to about 36,000 people.

Indonesia is one of the most disaster-prone nations on Earth.

The country experiences frequent earthquakes due to its position on the Pacific "Ring of Fire", an arc of intense seismic activity where tectonic plates collide, that stretches from Japan through Southeast Asia and across the Pacific basin.