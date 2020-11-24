UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Serin To Captain France XV Against Italy

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 24th November 2020 | 12:30 AM

Serin to captain France XV against Italy

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :Scrum-half Baptiste Serin will replace Charles Ollivon as France captain against Italy, the French Rugby Federation (FFR) announced on Monday.

Under an agreement between the French league clubs and the FFR, players are limited to three internationals this autumn and flanker Ollivon, the captain since the arrival of Fabien Galthie earlier this year as head coach, has played his quota.

Serin will only be captain of the French national team for a single match because he has already played in the victories over Wales and Ireland this autumn.

Ollivon's Toulon team-mate takes over for France's last match in the Autumn Nations Cup group phase.

"I have 100 percent confidence in you, you know that," said Ollivon. "We're going to ask a lot of you. Everyone is going to ask a lot of you." At 26 years old, Serin is one of the most experienced players in a squad that includes 16 uncapped players.

"Baptiste is playing in a pivotal position, with responsibilities taken on the pitch," said team manager Raphael Ibanez. "It was felt that his experience and leadership in the field could help newcomers and youngsters. It seemed logical to us.""In this squad, there are players who are capped, others who are not. It's a question of seizing the opportunity. We're in a very special week, it's going to go very quickly," Ibanez, a former hooker who played 98 times for France, added.

While Serin has 38 caps, he has been in recent seasons the back-up to Antoine Dumont, starting only 14 times, the last time in October 2019 in the final group game at the last World Cup when France, already qualified for the quarter-finals, eked out a victory over Tonga.

Related Topics

World France Toulon Wales Ireland Italy Tonga October 2019 Agreement Coach

Recent Stories

Dubai Press Club celebrates 21st anniversary, laun ..

1 hour ago

Russian, Jordanian Foreign Ministers Discuss Karab ..

6 minutes ago

Bodour Al Qasimi, first Arab woman to be appointed ..

1 hour ago

Buildings in Mina Zayed area temporarily closed on ..

1 hour ago

Guterres Confirms UN Ready to Work With Russia on ..

42 minutes ago

US Starts Visa Bonds Pilot Program for Visitors Fr ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.