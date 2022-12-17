'Serious concerns' despite reinstatement of journalist Twitter accounts: UN

Geneva, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2022 ) :The United Nations rights chief said Saturday that Elon Musk's decision to reinstate the Twitter accounts of several journalists was welcome news, but warned that "serious concerns remain".

"Good news that journalists are being reinstated Twitter, but serious concerns remain," Volker Turk said on the platform, insisting "Twitter has a responsibility to respect human rights."Musk had drawn anger and warnings from the European Union and United Nations after suspending the accounts of more than half a dozen prominent journalists from the New York Times, CNN and the Washington Post, who he accused of endangering his family.

But he suddenly announced late Friday that the accounts would be reinstated.