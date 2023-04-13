UrduPoint.com

Seriousness Of Health And Care Workers Shortage Known For Last 20 Years: WHO Expert

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 13, 2023 | 02:50 PM

GENEVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2023 ) :- The seriousness of the health and care workers shortage has been known for the last 20 years, an expert from the World Health Organization (WHO) said.

"We know what one needs to do in order to decrease that shortage, Rudiger Krech, the director of the health promotion department in WHO, told Anadolu.

The world health body recently projected a shortage of 10 million health and care workers by 2030 based on current trends with the "most acute shortages" will be in the poorest countries.

"WHO is ringing the alarm bell for quite a few years now that we're facing serious shortages in health and care workers," Krech said, stressing that this problem can be overcome with the support of member states.

Noting that the WHO has action plans ready for regional and global levels on how to address the shortage of healthcare workers, he said that despite all these efforts "countries do not actually take the necessary steps to mitigate that shortage enough." There is "a lot we can do" to keep people in the health system by organizing conditions for health care workers, the salaries and the sort of career paths, especially for nursing, he said.

- World is in 'turmoil' "Today, we see that the world is in turmoil" like it was when the WHO was founded after World War II, Krech said.

The world is not only facing the coronavirus pandemic but at the same time it is facing a "huge" climate crisis, social crisis and war in the region, the WHO official said.

The WHO and every country need to look at how they can help people to better cope with this insecurity that is triggered by all these crises, he said.

Before the coronavirus, the world faced H5N1 (bird flu), H1N1 (swine flu) and in some regions, Zika (mosquito-borne viral disease) in this millennium and WHO undertook reviews of what went right and what went wrong, especially after the Ebola crisis, the expert said.

"We have received in WHO a lot of criticism after the Ebola crisis in 2015," Krech said. "Much of that criticism was absolutely justified."

