Serrano Attacks To Win Second Stage In Andalucia

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 21st February 2020 | 01:10 AM

Serrano attacks to win second stage in Andalucia

Iznájar, Spain, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2020 ) :Spaniard Gonzalo Serrano broke away on the final climb to win the second stage of the Tour of Andalucia on Thursday while Dane Jakob Fuglsang retained the overall lead Serrano, who rides for Caja Rural, attacked at the start of the steep final kilometre and edged his compatriot Juan Jose Lobato of Fundacion Euskadi and Dylan Teuns, a Belgian with Bahrain, by two seconds.

Serrano covered the 198.7km from Sevilla to Iznajar in 5 hours 7 minutes and 49 seconds.

Fuglsang of Astana was in a knot of riders four seconds behind the winner and leads Spaniard Mikel Landa (Bahrain) by six seconds in the general classification.

Teuns is third, 23 seconds back.

Friday's third stage covers a mountainous the 177 km between Jaen and Ubeda.

Results: 1. Gonzalo Serrano (ESP/CJR) 5hrs 7min 49sec, 2. Juan Jose Lobato (ESP/EUS) at 2sec, 3. Dylan Teuns (BEL/BAH) s.t., 4. Clement Venturini (FRA/ALM) 4, 5. Jack Haig (AUS/MIT) s.t.

Overall standings:1. Jakob Fuglsang (DEN/AST) 9hrs 49min 1sec,2. Mikel Landa (ESP/BAH) at 6sec, 3. Dylan Teuns (BEL/BAH) 23, 4. Jack Haig (AUS/MIT) 27, 5. Ion Izagirre (ESP/AST) 30.

