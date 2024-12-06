Session on “Urdu Nazm mien Karachi ka Hissa”

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) On the second day of the 17th Aalmi urdu Conference, organized by the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi, the first session titled “Urdu Nazm Main Karachi ka Hissa” was held.

The session was moderated by Salman Sarwat, while the panel of speakers included Rukhsana Saba, Dr. Tanveer Anjum, Haris Khalique, Fazil Jamili, and Dr. Faheem Shanas Kazmi.

The discussion focused on the significant contributions and new experiments in Urdu Nazm by Karachi-based poets after the creation of Pakistan, with particular emphasis on the development of Urdu Nazm during the 1950s, 60s, and 70s.

Rukhsana Saba highlighted that the poetry of this era prominently reflected the tragedy of migration and the sense of disconnection from one's roots.

Dr. Faheem Shanas Kazmi spoke about the contributions of Karachi-based poets to the genre of Nazm during the 1950s, describing this period as one marked by political turmoil and economic crises, deeply influenced by migration. She emphasized the contributions of notable figures such as Iftikhar Arif, Aziz Hamid Madani, Mohib Arifi, and Qamar Jamil, stating that their poetry represents the essence of that era.

Dr Tanveer Anjum commented on the 1960s, noting that the global shift beyond progressivism and the growing unrest were reflected in the poetry of the time.

The prose poetry of this era was rich with symbolism, representing a postmodernist approach, with Ahmad Hamish and Qamar Jamil standing out. Haris Khalique remarked that Urdu Nazm is a complete expression of a civilization.

He noted that, while fiction in Urdu did not achieve the same level of excellence, Nazm witnessed remarkable work. Free verse and prose poetry during this time mirrored global transformations.

Saqi Faruqi introduced new themes and created innovative metaphors, with Karachi-based poets bringing freshness and originality due to the diverse influences of poets from various regions.

Fehmida Riaz was cited as a prime example, while Sarwat Hussain's Nazm "Farishtagan" highlighted his deep connection to this land.

Speaking about the development of Urdu Nazm during the 1970s, Fazil Jamili stated that the post-independence evolutionary journey of Urdu Nazm holds significant importance.

During this period, Nazm transitioned from progressivism to modernism and ultimately to prose poetry.

The works of Zehra Nigah and Fehmida Riaz were highlighted, with Fehmida Riaz opening new avenues for women poets, giving rise to a new movement. This journey continued to poets like Zeeshan Sahil.