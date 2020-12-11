UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Settled' Neymar Leads The Way In Big Week For PSG

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 11th December 2020 | 09:50 AM

'Settled' Neymar leads the way in big week for PSG

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2020 ) :Neymar played a leading part in the unprecedented anti-racism protest which saw Paris Saint-Germain and Istanbul Basaksehir players leave the field in their Champions League match this week, and the Brazilian has also been living up to his status as the world's most expensive player in recent weeks.

The former Barcelona superstar's hat-trick in PSG's 5-1 win over the Turks when the game restarted a day later included two goals that were simply out of this world.

Neymar had previously scored the winner against RB Leipzig and a brace in the 3-1 victory at Manchester United and his goals allowed the French champions to finish top of an awkward Champions League group.

He explained the decision to walk off in protest at the alleged use of a racist term by one of the Romanian match officials was something that "needed to be done to see if the world can change a little". The images of him kneeling, with a clenched fist raised, in support of the Black Lives Matter movement were powerful.

PSG supporters would also have been encouraged to hear the 28-year-old stress he is happy in Paris, a week after creating headlines by admitting he wanted to be on the same team as Lionel Messi next season.

"I am very happy here in Paris, at the club, with my teammates, so the idea of leaving is not going through my head, but people need things to talk about," he told broadcaster RMC Sport.

"I am really happy and settled so let's see what happens in the future." Like Kylian Mbappe -- who recently scored his 100th PSG goal -- Neymar's contract runs until 2022 but PSG are hopeful the duo will sign new terms.

"We have started talking. It is all confidential but we are confident, both of them want to stay," said PSG president Nasser al-Khelaifi.

Mbappe and Neymar, who has scored or set up 65 goals in 65 Champions League matches, will lead PSG into a top-of-the-table Ligue 1 clash at home to in-form Lyon on Sunday.

The defending champions are top but the five teams below them are all within five points, with Lyon two points behind the leaders.

Related Topics

Protest World Lyon Paris Leipzig Barcelona Same Istanbul Lead Manchester United Sunday All Top PSG

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

30 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, King of Morocco review regional ..

8 hours ago

UAE commends US recognition of Morocco’s soverei ..

8 hours ago

Foreigners own 8.4 billion shares in 6 real estate ..

9 hours ago

Updated: Mohamed bin Zayed, British PM discuss bil ..

10 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed meets Prince of Wales

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.