Settlement of Kashmir dispute imperative for regional peace: Hurriyat leaders

ISLAMABAD, Jan 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2023 ) :All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) leaders Syed Bashir Andrabi, Khawaja Firdous and Farida Behenji have said that a peaceful settlement of the Kashmir dispute is imperative for regional peace.

Syed Bashir Andrabi, Khawaja Firdous and Farida Behenji in their joint statement issued in Srinagar said that unless the Kashmiri people are given the right to decide their future, peace cannot be established in the South Asian region.

They emphasized that on January 5, 1949, the United Nations had passed a very important resolution, the purpose of which was to let the Kashmiri people decide their future. He said that since then, due to India's stubbornness, this dispute is still unresolved.

The APHC leaders said that the Kashmiri people had rendered unprecedented sacrifices for the Kashmir cause and the international community had to play an active role for the solution of the lingering Kashmir dispute because without it, the dream of peace in South Asia could not be fulfilled.

If the United Nations does not give the Kashmiris the right to referendum, South Asia will face a terrible disaster, he feared.

They said that the right to self-determination is the fundamental right of Kashmiris and that the people of Kashmir would continue their peaceful struggle for their birthright to self-determination. The matchless sacrifices given by the people of Kashmir would not be allowed to go to waste and the freedom movement would be taken to its logical conclusion at all costs.