Sevastova Fights Back To Win Baltic Open And Fourth WTA Title

Faizan Hashmi 43 seconds ago Mon 29th July 2019 | 12:50 AM

Sevastova fights back to win Baltic Open and fourth WTA title

Jurmala, Latvia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2019 ) :Latvian top seed Anastasija Sevastova rallied from a set and a break down to win her home Baltic Open and fourth career title on Sunday with a 3-6, 7-5, 6-4 win over Polish qualifier Katarzyna Kawa.

The 26-year-old Kawa, playing in her first WTA main draw, led 6-3, 2-0 at one stage and looked set for a shock triumph on the Latvian coast.

However, world number 11 Sevastova, ranked 183 places above her opponent, eventually rallied to take victory after two hours and nine minutes, surviving a scare at 15-30 down in the final set.

