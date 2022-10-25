UrduPoint.com

Seven Civilians Killed In Ukraine's Bakhmut On Monday: Governor

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 25, 2022 | 12:50 PM

Kyiv, Ukraine, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2022 ) :Seven civilians have been killed and three injured in the Ukraine city of Bakhmut in the eastern Donetsk region, the regional governor said Tuesday.

Three bodies of civilians killed earlier were also discovered in two places in the region, which has been at the centre of intense fighting with the Russian army for months, Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said on Telegram.

The Ukrainian army said Russian troops were on the offensive in the Donetsk region towards the cities of Bakhmut and Avdiivka.

On Monday, Ukrainian troops said they had pushed back Russian assaults around 10 settlements in the eastern regions of Donestk and Lugansk, including near the city of Bakhmut.

