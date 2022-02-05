Lima, Feb 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2022 ) :Five tourists and two crew died Friday when their plane crashed on a trip to view Peru's famous Nazca lines, the transport ministry said.

The plane belonging to the Aerosantos tourism company came down shortly after takeoff from the small airport of Maria Reiche in Nazca around noon, it said in a statement.

There were no survivors among the seven on board, which a diplomatic source told AFP included two Chilean tourists.