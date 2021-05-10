UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Seven Dead At US Birthday Party Shooting

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 10th May 2021 | 09:10 AM

Seven dead at US birthday party shooting

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2021 ) :A man opened fire Sunday at a birthday party in Colorado, killing six people before taking his own life, US police said.

Colorado Springs police responded to an emergency call in the morning at a mobile home park, where they found six adults shot dead and one adult male who was seriously injured.

He was transported to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Preliminary investigations revealed that families had gathered for a birthday party inside one of the trailers when the shooting occurred.

"The suspect, a boyfriend of one of the female victims, drove to the residence, walked inside and began shooting people at the party before taking his own life," the police said in a statement.

"We are still investigating to determine a motive." None of the children at the party were injured in the attack, according to the police, and they were being cared for by family members. The victims have not been publicly identified.

"From the officers who responded to the shooting to the investigators still on scene, we are all left incredibly shaken," said Colorado Springs police chief Vince Niski.

"This is something you hope never happens in your own community." Colorado Springs mayor John Suthers said the "senseless act of violence" had sent the community into mourning, and called for prayers for the victims, their families and the first responders.

State governor Jared Polis called the shooting "devastating" in a statement.

It was the third mass shooting in Colorado Springs since October 2015, including a random Halloween massacre and an attack on a Planned Parenthood clinic in November that same year, local media said.

The United States has suffered a spate of mass shootings in recent weeks, including at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis, an office building in California, a grocery store in Boulder, Colorado and at several spas in Atlanta.

President Joe Biden last month branded US gun violence an "epidemic" and an "international embarrassment."There were more than 43,000 gun-related deaths in the United States last year, including suicides, according to the Gun Violence Archive.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Attack Fire Police Governor Mobile Died Man Male Springs Same Boulder Colorado Springs Indianapolis Atlanta United States October November Sunday 2015 Family Media All From

Recent Stories

Etihad Rail manufactures sleepers locally with glo ..

7 hours ago

Researchers at UAE University accomplish breakthro ..

9 hours ago

Federal Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Prosecutio ..

10 hours ago

Crescent Enterprises to double its investments in ..

10 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed orders housing loans for Emirati ..

10 hours ago

Tabreed reports AED85.5 million net profit in Q1&# ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.