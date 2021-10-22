UrduPoint.com

Seven Dead In Fire At Russian Explosives Plant: Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 22nd October 2021 | 01:10 PM

Seven dead in fire at Russian explosives plant: ministry

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2021 ) :Seven people have died and nine are missing after a fire on Friday at an industrial explosives factory southeast of the Russian capital, the emergencies ministry said.

"Seventeen people were injured, of them seven died, one has been hospitalised and the fate of nine people remains unknown," the ministry said in a statement.

Earlier it said the fire could have broken out as a result of "violations of the technological processes and safety measures" at the PGUP Elastic factory in the Ryazan region.

The plant in the village of Lesnoye, around 300 kilometres (180 miles) from Moscow, says on its website that it produces industrial explosives.

The emergencies ministry said it first received a report that a fire had broken out at the plant at 08:22 local time.

The head of the local administration earlier told the TASS news agency that the 17 people were inside the plant's workshop at the time of the fire.

The ministry said it had deployed more than 170 rescuers to the area.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Moscow Russia Died Ryazan From

Recent Stories

PM arrives in Lahore on a day-long visit today

PM arrives in Lahore on a day-long visit today

7 minutes ago
 Two drug peddlers awarded death penalty

Two drug peddlers awarded death penalty

4 minutes ago
 Economy on path of development under Imran Khan's ..

Economy on path of development under Imran Khan's leadership: Farrukh Habib

5 minutes ago
 ITP issues traffic alert for Oct 22

ITP issues traffic alert for Oct 22

5 minutes ago
 Bosnia's Serb leader Dodik unveils plans to disman ..

Bosnia's Serb leader Dodik unveils plans to dismantle 'failed country'

5 minutes ago
 Putin Expresses Hope for Continuity in Relations W ..

Putin Expresses Hope for Continuity in Relations With Israel

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.