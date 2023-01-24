Seven dead in new California shooting

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Half Moon Bay, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2023 ) :A suspected gunman was in custody Monday over the killing of seven people in a rural community in northern California, just two days after a mass shooting at a Lunar New Year celebration near Los Angeles.

The latest bloodshed occurred at two farms around Half Moon Bay, a coastal community south of San Francisco.

San Mateo County Sheriff Christina Corpus said seven people were killed and one wounded in the twin shootings, and that a 67-year-old Half Moon Bay resident named Chunli Zhao had been taken into custody.