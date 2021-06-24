UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Seven Greek Bishops Hurt In Acid Attack

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 24th June 2021 | 01:30 AM

Seven Greek bishops hurt in acid attack

Athens, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) :Seven bishops from the Greek Orthodox Church were hurt in an acid attack late Wednesday by a priest undergoing a disciplinary hearing in Athens, police said.

Three of the bishops were still in hospital following the attack, while a police officer who was at the scene was also being treated, police added.

Greek media reported that they had suffered burns mostly on their faces.

The suspect, a priest who risked being expelled from the church, was accused of being involved in drug trafficking, according to the ANA press agency.

Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou condemned the attack, while Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis spoke to the head of the Greek Church, Archbishop of Athens Ieronymos II.

Mitsotakis said he was "deeply sad" and assured the bishop that "the state will offer all possible medical assistance for the victims' speedy recovery".

Related Topics

Hearing Attack Prime Minister Police Athens Bishop Church Media All From Sad

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Mohammed attends launch of new edition ..

50 minutes ago

UAE, Korea hold first round of joint consular comm ..

50 minutes ago

Shah Mahmood Qureshi for Pak-UK collaboration in p ..

59 minutes ago

Three senior DRCongo officers arrested: prosecutor ..

1 hour ago

New Zealand triumph over India in World Test final ..

1 hour ago

Funeral prayer of Usman Kakar offered in Muslim Ba ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.