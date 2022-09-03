UrduPoint.com

Seven Injured In Newfoundland Refinery Blast

Umer Jamshaid Published September 03, 2022 | 09:51 AM

Seven injured in Newfoundland refinery blast

Ottawa, Sept 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2022 ) :An explosion at a refinery in Canada's Atlantic island of Newfoundland on Friday left seven people injured, including one in serious condition, Federal police and the company said.

Police Corporal Jolene Garland told AFP emergency crews responded to a "small explosion" shortly after 4:00 pm (1830 GMT) at the facility in Come By Chance, 150 kilometers (90 miles) from St. John's on the southeast side of the island which is part of the province of Newfoundland and Labrador.

In a statement, Braya Renewable Fuels said "there was an incident at the refinery" but that it "has been contained." "At this time, our understanding is seven people were injured as a result of the incident," the company said.

"We will do everything we can to support them and their families during this time." Garland said one of the people hurt in the blast, the cause of which has not yet been determined, "suffered serious injuries." Braya added that it will cooperate fully with an investigation of the incident.

The former North Atlantic refinery was re-branded as Braya Renewable Fuels after US private equity firm Cresta Fund Management bought a majority stake last year.

The idled facility was to reopen soon as a biofuel plant, producing up to 18,000 barrels of diesel and aviation fuel per day, mostly made from canola, soybeans and used cooking oils.

When the deal was announced in November 2021, Cresta said the plant would employ at least 200 workers.

