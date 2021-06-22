UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Seven Killed, 24 Injured In Road Accident In Tanzania

Faizan Hashmi 38 seconds ago Tue 22nd June 2021 | 03:40 PM

Seven killed, 24 injured in road accident in Tanzania

DAR ES SALAAM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :At least seven people were killed and 24 others injured in a road accident in Tanzania's Morogoro region, local police said on Tuesday.

Fortunatus Muslim, the Morogoro regional police commander, said the accident occurred on Monday night after three vehicles were involved in a collision at Nane Nane area in the Morogoro municipality.

Muslim told a news conference that a minibus collided head-on with a saloon car and a lorry after the driver of the minibus tried to overtake another car.

The police official added that most of the 24 injured persons who were traveling in the minibus were rushed to Morogoro regional government hospital for treatment.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Police Driver Vehicles Car Road Accident Morogoro Tanzania Muslim Government

Recent Stories

Mattar Al Tayer receives International Olympic Com ..

22 minutes ago

Together, we thrive.

33 minutes ago

Rain continues to blight World Test final

19 minutes ago

Four kidnapped Chinese workers freed in Nigeria

19 minutes ago

Russian Central Election Commission Faces Cyberatt ..

19 minutes ago

Two fireworks dealers arrested

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.