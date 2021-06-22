Seven killed, 24 injured in road accident in Tanzania

DAR ES SALAAM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :At least seven people were killed and 24 others injured in a road accident in Tanzania's Morogoro region, local police said on Tuesday.

Fortunatus Muslim, the Morogoro regional police commander, said the accident occurred on Monday night after three vehicles were involved in a collision at Nane Nane area in the Morogoro municipality.

Muslim told a news conference that a minibus collided head-on with a saloon car and a lorry after the driver of the minibus tried to overtake another car.

The police official added that most of the 24 injured persons who were traveling in the minibus were rushed to Morogoro regional government hospital for treatment.