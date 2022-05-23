UrduPoint.com

Seven Killed After Fire Engulfs Philippine Ferry

Sumaira FH Published May 23, 2022 | 08:10 AM

Seven killed after fire engulfs Philippine ferry

Manila, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2022 ) :At least seven people were killed and scores plucked to safety in the Philippines Monday after a fire ripped through a ferry and forced passengers to jump overboard, coast guard and witnesses said.

The blaze broke out on the Mercraft 2 at around 6:30 am (2230 GMT Sunday) as it carried 134 passengers and crew from Polillo Island to Real in Quezon province on the main island of Luzon.

Seven people died and 120 have been rescued so far, Philippine Coast Guard spokesman Commodore Armando Balilo said.

Another seven were missing and a search operation was ongoing.

The boat had a 186-person capacity.

Thick black smoke billowed from the boat as flames engulfed the entire vessel, photos shared by the coast guard showed.

People with life rings and life vests were in the water. Some were rescued by other ferries or clambered into inflatable boats.

The fire appears to have started in the engine room, Balilo said.

"We were able to rescue 40 survivors.

We have two fatalities," said Captain Brunette Azagra, whose passenger vessel was 500 metres from the Mercraft when the fire broke out.

"They were lucky because we also came from Polillo. They overtook us, but we were just nearby," Azagra told a local radio station, describing sea conditions as "quite good".

At least 23 people were injured, according to the coast guard.

The ship was around seven kilometres away (four miles) from port, Real town disaster officer Ricky Poblete said.

Speaking from the hospital where the injured were being treated, Poblete said the seven dead had drowned.

Photos posted on the coast guard's Facebook page showed a survivor laying on a stretcher being carried off a ferry.

The Philippines, an archipelago of more than 7,000 islands, is plagued by poor sea transport, with its badly regulated boats and ships prone to overcrowding and accidents.

The Mercraft has been towed to shore, Balilo said.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Fire Poor Water Facebook Died Philippines Sunday From

Recent Stories

Zameen.com organises first edition of Pakistan Pro ..

Zameen.com organises first edition of Pakistan Property Event in Doha, Qatar

18 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 May 2022

23 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 22nd May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 22nd May 2022

23 hours ago
 Tourist plane crash kills five in France: emergenc ..

Tourist plane crash kills five in France: emergency services

1 day ago
 Imran Khan removed through no-confidence move for ..

Imran Khan removed through no-confidence move for weak performance: Auon Chaudhr ..

1 day ago
 Fazl criticises Imran for using derogatory languag ..

Fazl criticises Imran for using derogatory language against Maryam

1 day ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.