Seven killed by landmines in Libya capital: health ministry

Tripoli, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ) :Landmine blasts killed at least seven people including civilians and wounded 10 others on the edges of Libya's capital Wednesday, the unity government's health ministry said.

"Seven people (four civilians and three mine-clearing experts) were killed in landmine explosions in several locations in the south of Tripoli, and 10 others were wounded," ministry spokesman Amin al-Hashemi told AFP.