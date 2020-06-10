UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Seven Killed By Landmines In Libya Capital: Health Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 10th June 2020 | 10:10 PM

Seven killed by landmines in Libya capital: health ministry

Tripoli, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ) :Landmine blasts killed at least seven people including civilians and wounded 10 others on the edges of Libya's capital Wednesday, the unity government's health ministry said.

"Seven people (four civilians and three mine-clearing experts) were killed in landmine explosions in several locations in the south of Tripoli, and 10 others were wounded," ministry spokesman Amin al-Hashemi told AFP.

Related Topics

Tripoli Libya Government Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

DoH supports scientific research to help fight COV ..

12 minutes ago

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President o ..

27 minutes ago

UAE, Germany discuss cultural partnership

42 minutes ago

Zaki Nusseibeh, Director-General of Staatliche Kun ..

1 hour ago

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President o ..

1 hour ago

Ahmed bin Saeed witnesses installation of the Molt ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.