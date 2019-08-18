UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Seven Killed In Indonesia Ferry Accident

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 18th August 2019 | 01:20 AM

Seven killed in Indonesia ferry accident

Kendari, Indonesia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2019 ) :Seven people, including two children, were killed and four others missing after a ferry carrying dozens of passengers caught fire off Indonesia's Sulawesi island early Saturday, a police said.

The ferry, heading from Southeast Sulawesi to an island in Central Sulawesi, caught fire shortly after midnight.

"Suddenly there were sparks in the engine and fire quickly spread to other parts of the boat," local police spokesman Harry Goldenhard said in a statement.

Police suspect the fire was triggered when the diesel tank exploded.

It was unclear how many people were aboard the vessel at the time.

The passenger manifest listed 50 but rescuers and locals recovered 61 survivors while seven people, including two children aged two and four, were found dead.

A search has been launched for four passengers reported missing.

Marine accidents are common in Indonesia, an archipelago nation of more than 17,000 islands, where many use ferries and other boats to travel despite poor safety standards.

Ferry operators often sell illegal tickets, exceeding the allowed capacity.

More than 160 people died when a passenger ferry sank in one of the world's deepest lakes on Sumatra island last year.

In 2009, more than 300 people are estimated to have drowned when a ferry sank between the islands of Sulawesi and Borneo.

Related Topics

Dead Fire World Police Poor Died Indonesia Tank From

Recent Stories

Shoigu Says Russian Military Would Welcome NATO Co ..

58 minutes ago

Modi playing 'dangerous game', says US paper as me ..

1 hour ago

First flight of post Hajj operation arrives in Fai ..

1 hour ago

CPO Rawalpindi directs to monitor social media act ..

1 hour ago

High commissioner-designate to Malaysia calls on P ..

2 hours ago

Sudan's Transitional Military Council Approves Opp ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.