UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Seven Killed In Landslide At Indonesia Gold Mine

Muhammad Irfan 11 hours ago Tue 11th May 2021 | 11:10 AM

Seven killed in landslide at Indonesia gold mine

Jakarta, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2021 ) :At least seven people were killed and one reported missing after a landslide at an Indonesian gold mine, authorities said Tuesday.

Torrential rains triggered a landslide on Monday, inundating the mine with mud mixed with stones and debris in South Solok regency, West Sumatra, said the local emergency department head Fikri, who like many Indonesians goes by one name.

In a statement, the department said "at least seven killed and one is missing".

Rescuers managed to save nine survivors from the mud and were combing the area to find the missing miner, Fikri said.

"Initially, rescuers were having difficulties to evacuate victims to a rescue vehicle because the terrain at the site was challenging," Fikri said, but in the end all survivors went to hospital for emergency treatment.

The disaster occurred just two weeks after another landslide hit the Chinese-backed Batang Toru hydropower project in North Sumatra, killing 10 people.

Three people were still missing when rescuers ended their search last week.

Fatal landslides and flash floods are common across the country during the rainy season.

Last month, more than 200 people were killed in a cluster of far-eastern islands and neighbouring Timor Leste as Tropical Cyclone Seroja turned small communities into wastelands of mud and uprooted trees.

Indonesia's disaster agency estimates 125 million people -- nearly half of the country's population -- live in areas at risk of landslides.

The disasters are often caused by deforestation and poor mitigation planning, according to environmentalists.

Related Topics

Poor Vehicle SITE Gold All From Million Rains

Recent Stories

Eid al-Fitr Thursday in UAE

7 minutes ago

Hunger-striking Thai democracy protest leader gran ..

27 minutes ago

Covid antibodies last 8 months after infection: st ..

27 minutes ago

LWMC lifts 6346 tons solid waste from 49 zones

27 minutes ago

Concern for Real Madrid and France as Mendy suffer ..

27 minutes ago

German Interior Minister Alarmed by Migrant Influx ..

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.