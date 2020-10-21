UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Seven Killed In Pre-election Clashes In Ivory Coast: Official

Faizan Hashmi 35 seconds ago Wed 21st October 2020 | 11:00 PM

Seven killed in pre-election clashes in Ivory Coast: official

Abidjan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :At least seven people have been killed and 40 more injured in intercommunal violence in an Ivory Coast port town near Abidjan since Monday, ahead of next week's presidential election, a local official told AFP Wednesday.

"So far four bodies have been killed in an area of Dabou today and there were three dead yesterday," said Remy Nzi Kanga, local prefect of the port town 50 kilometres west of Abidjan.

Adding that there had been around 40 people injured, he went on to say that the sound of Kalashnikov rifles being fired could be heard in the town on Wednesday.

Related Topics

Election Injured Dead Dabou Abidjan Ivory Coast

Recent Stories

UAE Cabinet approves amendments to provisions of b ..

33 seconds ago

Abu Dhabi Statistics Centre hosts Virtual SCAD Par ..

39 seconds ago

Abdullah bin Zayed leads Emirati side to UAE-Turkm ..

31 minutes ago

Sharjah Film Platform to feature over 60 films

31 minutes ago

Expo 2020 Dubai’ family calls for action to bett ..

46 minutes ago

ICI-Pakistan to expand Light Soda Ash facility

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.