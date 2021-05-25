SHENYANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :A fishing boat on early Tuesday overturned in the waters off northeast China's Liaoning Province in the Yellow Sea, leaving seven crew members missing.

The owner of the steel boat called authorities in the city of Donggang at 8:10 a.m.

Tuesday, saying the vessel carrying seven people was missing at 4:30 a.m., the provincial maritime safety administration said.

The administration has notified nearby vessels to search for the missing.The weather information showed that the wind speed in the sea area reached 88 km per hour when the accident happened, and the cause is under investigation.