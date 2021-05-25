UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Seven Missing In Fishing Boat Accident In China's Yellow Sea

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Tue 25th May 2021 | 05:40 PM

Seven missing in fishing boat accident in China's Yellow Sea

SHENYANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :A fishing boat on early Tuesday overturned in the waters off northeast China's Liaoning Province in the Yellow Sea, leaving seven crew members missing.

The owner of the steel boat called authorities in the city of Donggang at 8:10 a.m.

Tuesday, saying the vessel carrying seven people was missing at 4:30 a.m., the provincial maritime safety administration said.

The administration has notified nearby vessels to search for the missing.The weather information showed that the wind speed in the sea area reached 88 km per hour when the accident happened, and the cause is under investigation.

Related Topics

Accident Weather China

Recent Stories

Kareena Kapoor shares picture of her favorite cuis ..

5 minutes ago

Cabinet approves special CPEC Business visa to fac ..

15 minutes ago

Corps Commanders take serous notice of recent cros ..

23 minutes ago

128,858 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in ..

32 minutes ago

Naseem Shah regrets over grief of being dropped ou ..

33 minutes ago

Public Prosecution explains punishment for public ..

47 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.