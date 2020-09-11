Los Angeles, Sept 11 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :Seven more people have died in wildfires in northern California's Butte County, bringing the total number of deaths in the area to 10, police said.

"It's with great sadness that we have to report an additional seven deceased individuals were located by our deputies and detectives today," Butte County Sheriff Captain Derek Bell said Thursday evening in a livestreamed press briefing.

"That brings the total number of lives lost in this tragic fire to 10."