Seven more rescued from rubble of China hotel collapse

Shanghai, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2021 ) :Rescuers have pulled another seven survivors out of the rubble of a small budget hotel that collapsed in the eastern China city of Suzhou, state media said Tuesday.

The Siji Kaiyuan hotel collapsed on Monday afternoon, with authorities initially saying one person had died.

The latest figures bring to 14 the number of those rescued, according to the People's Daily.

No further information was given on the number of people still missing.

No cause for the disaster has yet been given.

The hotel opened in 2018 and had 54 guest rooms, according to its listing on the travel site Ctrip.

Images from the scene showed orange-clad rescue workers swarming over large piles of rubble.

Suzhou, a city of over 12 million roughly 100 kilometres west of Shanghai, is a popular destination for tourists drawn to its canals and centuries-old gardens.