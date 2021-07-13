UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Seven More Rescued From Rubble Of China Hotel Collapse

Muhammad Irfan 43 seconds ago Tue 13th July 2021 | 08:40 AM

Seven more rescued from rubble of China hotel collapse

Shanghai, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2021 ) :Rescuers have pulled another seven survivors out of the rubble of a small budget hotel that collapsed in the eastern China city of Suzhou, state media said Tuesday.

The Siji Kaiyuan hotel collapsed on Monday afternoon, with authorities initially saying one person had died.

The latest figures bring to 14 the number of those rescued, according to the People's Daily.

No further information was given on the number of people still missing.

No cause for the disaster has yet been given.

The hotel opened in 2018 and had 54 guest rooms, according to its listing on the travel site Ctrip.

Images from the scene showed orange-clad rescue workers swarming over large piles of rubble.

Suzhou, a city of over 12 million roughly 100 kilometres west of Shanghai, is a popular destination for tourists drawn to its canals and centuries-old gardens.

Related Topics

China Budget Hotel Died Suzhou Shanghai SITE 2018 Media From Million

Recent Stories

UNRWA Receives $1Mln Donation From China to Suppor ..

8 hours ago

US Extends License Allowing Transactions With Vene ..

8 hours ago

Mishal for strong legal team to fight Kashmir case ..

8 hours ago

Senate body briefed on The Election Act (Amendment ..

8 hours ago

Home Minister chairs meeting regarding law & order ..

8 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed discuss mat ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.