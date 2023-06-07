UrduPoint.com

Seven People Missing Following Damage To Kakhovka Dam

Faizan Hashmi Published June 07, 2023 | 04:40 PM

Seven people missing following damage to Kakhovka dam

VLADIVOSTOK, June 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2023 ) --:Seven people are considered missing after the destruction of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant dam and the subsequent flooding of its coastal zone, said Vladimir Leontiev, mayor of Nova Kakhovka.

"We are currently gathering information about the missing individuals," Leontiev said, adding that the water level in Nova Kakhovka has dropped half a meter compared to its peak level of over 11 meters.

The Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant, serving as the final stage of the Dnieper hydroelectric power plant cascade, is just 5 kilometers away from Nova Kakhovka in the Kherson region.

Following the destruction of the power plant, the water level downstream rose by 2.5 meters, Leontiev said on Tuesday, adding that approximately 300 houses could be affected by flooding.

According to Ukraine's state-run nuclear energy operator Energoatom, the dam's destruction may negatively affect southern Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

